This Colorado Spot Is One Of The Most Underrated U.S. Destinations

Popular tourist destinations like Yellowstone, Times Square, and Disney World get the country's attention. Sometimes the best vacation spots are hidden in plain sight or tucked away from the rest of the world, from remote beaches to humble state parks.

CNN Travel put the spotlight on some under-the-radar vacation spots in the U.S. These "underrated" destinations include cities, islands, regions of a state, lakes, and much more.

One Colorado location makes the list, and that honor goes to North Park!

South Park, the raunchy comedy show, is actually based on this small Colorado town. Tucked away in the mountainous basin of the Rockies, North Park is advertised as a raw and remote area for visitors and locals to indulge in nature.

Writers also explain what makes this authentic area so attractive:

"Located around a three-hour drive northwest of Denver, the broad highland valley lies between the snowcapped peaks of the Medicine Bow Mountains and Park Range in one of the state's least populated corners. The Continental Divide Trail wraps around two sides of North Park while the valley's waterways provide a pristine habitat for trout, migratory birds and lots of moose."