This Florida Spot Is One Of The Most Underrated U.S. Destinations

Popular tourist destinations like Yellowstone, Times Square, and Disney World get the country's attention. Sometimes the best vacation spots are hidden in plain sight or tucked away from the rest of the world, from remote beaches to humble state parks.

CNN Travel put the spotlight on some under-the-radar vacation spots in the U.S. These "underrated" destinations include cities, islands, regions of a state, lakes, and much more.

One quiet Florida location makes the list, and that honor goes to the Forgotten Coast!

Nestled between Port St. Joe and St. Marks along the Gulf of Mexico, this destination provides a reprieve from the state's bustling cities and tourist attractions. Writers explain what makes this authentic area so attractive:

"Talcum-powder-fine beaches on the St. Joseph Peninsula and St. George Island offer an uncrowded alternative to Florida's more storied (and crowded) strands. Manatees and monarch butterflies are among the wildlife denizens of Wakulla Springs and St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. Fresh-off-the-boat shellfish and live music are the twin attractions of the St. Mark's Stone Crab Festival (October) and Florida Seafood Festival in Apalachicola (November)."