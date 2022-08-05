This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 5, 2022

Everglades natural landscape
Photo: Getty Images

Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities, or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings.

Cheapism did some digging and found the best remote vacation spot in every state. This list includes islands, national parks, wildlife refuges, and even cozy towns.

Writers' pick for Florida is the Wilderness Waterway in Everglades National Park! They also explained why they picked this popular water trail:

"Canoers and kayakers generally take at least eight days to paddle through Everglades National Park's Wilderness Waterway trail, which requires permits to explore. Only for experienced boaters, the area is a maze of mangrove creeks connecting two parks' visitor centers 99 miles apart, with campsites in between including beach sites, ground sites, and 'chickees,' which are elevated wooden platforms with roofs."

The National Park Service recommends planning ahead before you visit the Wilderness Waterway. There are plenty more activities to try at Everglades National Park, too, which can be viewed HERE. The park is an hour's drive from Miami.

Click HERE to check out the full article.

