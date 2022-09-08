This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In California

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in California that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in California can be found at all Johnny Doughnuts locations throughout the state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in all of California:

"Named one of Food Network's top five doughnut shops in the nation, Johnny Doughnuts crafted a vegan cinnamon roll that's made with roasted sweet potatoes and sweet golden raisins. There's also a classic cinnamon roll on the menu along with doughnuts, fritters, and cronuts (i.e. croissant x doughnut)."