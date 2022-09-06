These Are California's Best Ski-In/Ski-Out Resorts

By Logan DeLoye

September 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you are in the process of planning a family vacation, retreat with friends, or couples trip for the coming season, look no further than the best ski-in/ski-out resorts in all of California. These resorts are known for offering top-of-the-line amenities as well as the option to easily ski right into your room from the slopes.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the best ski-in/ski-out mountain lodges throughout the state and The Mammoth Mountain Inn in Mammoth Lakes, Squaw Valley Lodge in Olympic Valley, and The Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe all ranked high.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best ski-in/ski-out mountain resorts in California:

The Mammoth Mountain Inn:

"Set at the base of Mammoth Mountain, The Mammoth Mountain Inn is a highly rated California mountain resort offering ski-in/ski-out privileges, valet ski services, equipment rentals, and lift ticket sales. It’s hard to beat the convenience, and after a day of skiing, you can come back and relax in the heated outdoor pool, indoor/outdoor whirlpools, or the sauna. There’s a full-service restaurant and bar with mountain views, a fitness center, and laundry facilities."

Squaw Valley Lodge:

"A top ski resort in Lake Tahoe, Squaw Valley Lodge sits at the base of Squaw Valley Resort, providing a comfortable stay in spacious condo-style rooms and ski-in/ski-out convenience. They range from studio size to multi-bedroom suites and have either kitchenettes or full kitchens with gourmet coffee."

The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe:

"For one of the most luxurious stays in Lake Tahoe that include ski-in/ski-out accommodation at Northstar California, it’s got to be The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. It enjoys a location mid-mountain and boasts opulent rooms and suites with fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase breathtaking views."
