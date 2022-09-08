This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Minnesota can be found at Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Minnesota:

"Isles Bun & Coffee is a petite bakery that's known and loved for its cinnamon rolls. But you've got to try the "puppy dog tails," which are tiny, twisted versions of the classic cinnamon rolls. Preschoolers named the treat "puppy dog tails" and the name stuck like icing. The tails get a thumbs up from Yelpers, with one saying: "Worth the visit for the puppy dog tails—best thing on the menu. Just melt in your mouth deliciousness."