This Is Minnesota's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap food in Minnesota is Lutefisk. Lutefisk is dried fish soaked in lye. Cheapism recommended trying this dish at a church dinner, specifically at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis around Christmas time.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Scandinavian immigrants to Minnesota brought cheap eats that the locals love — notably lutefisk, dried (and sometimes salted) whitefish that has been soaked in cold water and lye. Although a few upscale restaurants in the Twin Cities have adapted this downscale dish for their menus, the best place to try lutefisk may be one of the many church dinners in the area, especially around the holidays. Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, for example, has been holding an annual Christmas lutefisk dinner for almost 90 years."