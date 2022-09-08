Vince Staples Reveals The Unique Direction Of His Upcoming Comedy Series

"The way I like to explain it is 90% of the time, nothing happens. 7% of the time you paranoid and 3% of the time something might actually go down," he continued. "So it's like what happens in that 90%? I done had more experiences that was interesting than life-threatening. You watch Snowfall and people think that that's just everyday, 24/7. It's not really that."



On Tuesday, September 6, Netflix officially announced their plans for The Vince Staples Show. Set in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., the fictional series will be "loosely" based on the rapper's life story. The streamer announced famed Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will executively produce the project with Staples, Entergalactic creator Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Barris, Edelman and Williams also executively produced Kid Cudi's animated series, which will hit Netflix on September 30.



Listen to what Vince had to say about his new show on Big Boy's Neighborhood up top.

