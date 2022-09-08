Vince Staples Reveals The Unique Direction Of His Upcoming Comedy Series
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2022
Vince Staples is preparing for the premiere of his new comedy series on Netflix, which has apparently been in the works for some time.
During a recent interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood, the Compton native gave fans a general overview of what to expect on The Vince Staples Show.
"When you think about this area, this community, things of that nature, California in general, it's either Snowfall, Boyz N Da Hood or Beverly Hills 90210 and its more to this area than just that," Staples said. "When people think about, especially when it comes to gang-banging. They think people just outside riding around in a car looking for people everyday."
"The way I like to explain it is 90% of the time, nothing happens. 7% of the time you paranoid and 3% of the time something might actually go down," he continued. "So it's like what happens in that 90%? I done had more experiences that was interesting than life-threatening. You watch Snowfall and people think that that's just everyday, 24/7. It's not really that."
On Tuesday, September 6, Netflix officially announced their plans for The Vince Staples Show. Set in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., the fictional series will be "loosely" based on the rapper's life story. The streamer announced famed Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will executively produce the project with Staples, Entergalactic creator Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Barris, Edelman and Williams also executively produced Kid Cudi's animated series, which will hit Netflix on September 30.
Listen to what Vince had to say about his new show on Big Boy's Neighborhood up top.