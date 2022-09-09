Boosie Badazz Angrily Denies His Involvement In Death Of Chicago Jeweler

"What the hell my 19-year-old cousin try to rob and kill somebody? Bro we gettin' money mane," Boosie said. "We gettin f**king money, that ain't our steelo. As a boss, I ain't letting that go down like that. This dude was gonna make me a piece. So y'all need to kill that."



Duke The Jeweler was hit with multiple bullets and ultimately passed away from his injuries on Sunday night. Police say witnesses saw two suspects hop out of a black GMC, walked up to the 29-year-old and opened fire on him. The gunmen have yet to be identified and are still on the run. Even though he only knew him for a short time, Boosie was still visibly upset over the situation. He posted a video of his initial reaction while he was on a plane.



See what he had to say about Duke The Jeweler below.