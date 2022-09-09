Boosie Badazz Angrily Denies His Involvement In Death Of Chicago Jeweler
By Tony M. Centeno
September 9, 2022
Boosie Badazz is shutting down all speculation about his involvement with Duke The Jeweler after people online began to accuse the rapper of playing a role in Duke's murder.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, September 9, Boosie explained exactly how he met Duke The Jeweler the day before the popular Chicago jeweler was shot and killed in Houston on Sunday. The "Withdrawls" rapper revealed he was gambling with Duke, which was captured in one of the jeweler's last posts on Instagram before he passed away. Boosie said Duke followed him and his crew to a concert he co-headlined with Plies. From there, Boosie said he walked back to his car by himself.
"What the hell my 19-year-old cousin try to rob and kill somebody? Bro we gettin' money mane," Boosie said. "We gettin f**king money, that ain't our steelo. As a boss, I ain't letting that go down like that. This dude was gonna make me a piece. So y'all need to kill that."
Duke The Jeweler was hit with multiple bullets and ultimately passed away from his injuries on Sunday night. Police say witnesses saw two suspects hop out of a black GMC, walked up to the 29-year-old and opened fire on him. The gunmen have yet to be identified and are still on the run. Even though he only knew him for a short time, Boosie was still visibly upset over the situation. He posted a video of his initial reaction while he was on a plane.
