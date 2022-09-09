DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas

By Dani Medina

September 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A popular recording studio in Texas was raided Thursday (September 8) by the DEA and Dallas Police.

Officials said it's part of a large-scale narcotics investigation and at least nine places were raided across Dallas, according to WFAA. Drugs and guns were confiscated, although police won't release any more information. Producer Dino West told the news outlet he saw cars being hauled away and people being placed in handcuffs. "A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We've linked up with different people here. This is mind-boggling. I don't even know," he said.

An owner of KFI Studios, a studio that brings in some of the most popular rappers in the country, said no owners were involved in the bust. It reportedly only involved patrons and tenants of the building. "No KFI management or owners were involved in illegal activity. None of us have been placed under arrest or investigation," Nikko said.

Indictments are expected to be released Friday (September 9) when those who were arrested make their first federal court appearances. No other details have been revealed a this time.

