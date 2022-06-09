Texas Rapper With Lyrics About Robbing ATMs Arrested For Robbing ATM

Four Texans were arrested in Nashville after allegedly carrying out a plot to rob an ATM technician, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30, were arrested on Monday after checking out of a motel in Dickson, Tennessee, police said.

Riley is a YouTuber from Houston who posted a music video with lyrics about robbing ATMs out of state, according to FOX 26. In the song, called "Make It Home," Riley raps about having thousands of dollars in his car, avoiding a police chase and making it home.

"If you’re going to rap about it, then turn around and be about it and get caught, that’s on you. You shouldn’t do stupid crap, and you definitely shouldn’t violate the law and talk about it," Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, told FOX 26.

Around 10:40 a.m. Monday, two of the suspects approached an ATM technician from behind as he serviced a Bank of America machine. The suspects told the technician to "not do anything stupid and hand over the money," police said. Later that day, police tracked down the four suspects, who used a getaway car that was rended from Hertz. Two vehicles were discovered at a Motel 6 in Dickson and detectives witnessed what appeared to be the suspects loading cash into a vehicle. The four suspects were taken into custody and the money was recovered.

The suspects are facing federal charges, police said. The FBI is also investigating to determine if they committed similar robberies anywhere else before.