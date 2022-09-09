Eminem Reflects On His Recovery After Drug Overdose Nearly Killed Him
By Tony M. Centeno
September 9, 2022
Eminem is opening up about his recovery after he nearly died from a drug overdose 15 years ago.
On Thursday, September 8, The Breakfast Club discussed Eminem's recollection of his recovery on his manager Paul Rosenberg's new podcast Paul Pod. While speaking about his near-death experience, the Curtain Call 2 rapper revealed what he was going through at the time, and how Paul reacted when he got back in the booth for the first time after the incident in 2007.
“It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” Eminem told Paul.
“I mean, you literally were coming off of an overdose and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications," Paul replied. "And some of them took you a minute to adjust to – let’s just leave it at that."
As the conversation continued, Eminem talked about learning how to rap again during his recovery. He recalled how he had to make fresh rhymes without any controlled substances for the first time in years. During a 2010 interview with MTV, Em detailed the struggles he went through in order to learn basic motor skills. Yet, Em and Paul reveal that there was a grave concern whether or not the rapper had brain damage from the incident.
“Didn’t you ask the doctors — when I first started rapping again and sent it to you — didn’t you say like, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage,'” Em asked Paul.
“I thought you might have some permanent problems," Paul replied. "Yeah, I was concerned, for sure.”
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation at the 1:19:52 mark above.