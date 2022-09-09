Eminem Reflects On His Recovery After Drug Overdose Nearly Killed Him

“I mean, you literally were coming off of an overdose and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications," Paul replied. "And some of them took you a minute to adjust to – let’s just leave it at that."



As the conversation continued, Eminem talked about learning how to rap again during his recovery. He recalled how he had to make fresh rhymes without any controlled substances for the first time in years. During a 2010 interview with MTV, Em detailed the struggles he went through in order to learn basic motor skills. Yet, Em and Paul reveal that there was a grave concern whether or not the rapper had brain damage from the incident.



“Didn’t you ask the doctors — when I first started rapping again and sent it to you — didn’t you say like, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage,'” Em asked Paul.



“I thought you might have some permanent problems," Paul replied. "Yeah, I was concerned, for sure.”



