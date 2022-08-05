Eminem Drops Unreleased Music On New Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 5, 2022
Eminem delivers his second greatest hits album, which covers the past decade of hits from his previous albums. Along with some throwbacks, Em also adds some new music that fans have been craving for years.
On Friday, August 5, Eminem released Curtain Call 2 containing a slew of his top-charting records from his most recent albums like Recovery (2010), The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020). He gives a nod to each album on the elaborate cover art. In addition to his past smash hits, Em also includes three newer tracks including a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent.
"Is This Love" featuring 50 Cent is produced by Dr. Dre and was recorded back in 2009. It was revealed as the third "new" track to appear on the album after Target inadvertently displayed the song title on the packaging of the album's pre-order on its website. CC2 also includes recent hits like "From The D 2 The LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg and "The King & I" featuring CeeLo Green, which first appeared on the Elvis soundtrack.
The tracklist for Curtain Call 2 also includes songs like "Venom" from the Venom soundtrack and past collaborations with Juice WRLD, Joyner Lucas, Beyonce, Kehlani, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, Pink and more. Along with the album, Eminem has also released the never-before-seen music video for "Crack A Bottle" off his Relapse album.
Listen to Eminem's Curtain Call 2 below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel pic.twitter.com/KePOVLVFoh— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 2, 2022