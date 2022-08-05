Eminem Drops Unreleased Music On New Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 5, 2022

Eminem
Photo: Getty Images

Eminem delivers his second greatest hits album, which covers the past decade of hits from his previous albums. Along with some throwbacks, Em also adds some new music that fans have been craving for years.

On Friday, August 5, Eminem released Curtain Call 2 containing a slew of his top-charting records from his most recent albums like Recovery (2010), The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020). He gives a nod to each album on the elaborate cover art. In addition to his past smash hits, Em also includes three newer tracks including a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent.

"Is This Love" featuring 50 Cent is produced by Dr. Dre and was recorded back in 2009. It was revealed as the third "new" track to appear on the album after Target inadvertently displayed the song title on the packaging of the album's pre-order on its website. CC2 also includes recent hits like "From The D 2 The LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg and "The King & I" featuring CeeLo Green, which first appeared on the Elvis soundtrack.

The tracklist for Curtain Call 2 also includes songs like "Venom" from the Venom soundtrack and past collaborations with Juice WRLD, Joyner Lucas, Beyonce, Kehlani, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, Pink and more. Along with the album, Eminem has also released the never-before-seen music video for "Crack A Bottle" off his Relapse album.

Listen to Eminem's Curtain Call 2 below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.