Eminem Drops Unreleased Music On New Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2'

Eminem delivers his second greatest hits album, which covers the past decade of hits from his previous albums. Along with some throwbacks, Em also adds some new music that fans have been craving for years.



On Friday, August 5, Eminem released Curtain Call 2 containing a slew of his top-charting records from his most recent albums like Recovery (2010), The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020). He gives a nod to each album on the elaborate cover art. In addition to his past smash hits, Em also includes three newer tracks including a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent.