English Premier League Suspended After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
By Jason Hall
September 9, 2022
The English Premier League has suspended its weekend matches following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (September 8), ESPN reports.
Premier League shareholders decided to postpone all matches on Saturday (September 10) and Monday (September 12) during a meeting held on Friday (September 9), which took place after a prior meeting involving the British government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport and representatives from various sports.
"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the EPL said in a statement shared on its official website Friday. "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."
Both the English Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL) also decided to postpone their weekend fixtures.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain's longest serving monarch with a reign spanning 70 years and 14 U.S. presidents, died Thursday, according to an official statement shared by her eldest son, Charles, who will now serve as king.
“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement shared on Twitter. “The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence, with members of the royal family at her bedside following reports that she was "under medical supervision" prior to her death.
Sporting events worldwide paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, which included UEFA Europa League matches and the NFL Kickoff Game holding a moment of silence.
The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, which is being held within minutes from the Windsor Castle, suspended play following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
September 8, 2022
"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and all flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast." a statement shared on the BMW PGA Championship's verified Twitter account reads. "Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.
"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.
"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."