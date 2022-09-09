English Premier League Suspended After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The English Premier League has suspended its weekend matches following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (September 8), ESPN reports.

Premier League shareholders decided to postpone all matches on Saturday (September 10) and Monday (September 12) during a meeting held on Friday (September 9), which took place after a prior meeting involving the British government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport and representatives from various sports.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the EPL said in a statement shared on its official website Friday. "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

Both the English Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL) also decided to postpone their weekend fixtures.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain's longest serving monarch with a reign spanning 70 years and 14 U.S. presidents, died Thursday, according to an official statement shared by her eldest son, Charles, who will now serve as king.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement shared on Twitter. “The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”