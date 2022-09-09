Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan

Officials have reached a verdict on an unusual black cat that was photographed last month roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County, according to Up North Live.

A wildlife photographer first spotted the cat at Twisted Trails on August 13 and reported the cat to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, according to Up North Live. The photographer believed the cat looked oversized, and sent the a photo that they had captured.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wasn't sure what kind of cat it was, or if belongs to someone or is wild and asked people to keep watch for it, according to Up North Live. They sent the photographer and a wildlife technician out to Twisted Trails to figure out how the cat was.

However, officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have now said that cat is simply a "normal-sized black cat." according to Up North Live. Experts said that sometimes a picture might make an animal appear bigger than it actually is.

If anyone sees the cat, they should remain at a safe distance, according to Up North Live. They can also report the sighting to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or to the Manistee County Animal Control.