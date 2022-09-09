Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 9, 2022

Black cat on a wall.
Photo: Getty Images

Officials have reached a verdict on an unusual black cat that was photographed last month roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County, according to Up North Live.

A wildlife photographer first spotted the cat at Twisted Trails on August 13 and reported the cat to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, according to Up North Live. The photographer believed the cat looked oversized, and sent the a photo that they had captured.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wasn't sure what kind of cat it was, or if belongs to someone or is wild and asked people to keep watch for it, according to Up North Live. They sent the photographer and a wildlife technician out to Twisted Trails to figure out how the cat was.

However, officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have now said that cat is simply a "normal-sized black cat." according to Up North Live. Experts said that sometimes a picture might make an animal appear bigger than it actually is.

If anyone sees the cat, they should remain at a safe distance, according to Up North Live. They can also report the sighting to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or to the Manistee County Animal Control.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.