Hiker Who Went To Find Help For Girlfriend Found Dead On Trail

A hiker who went missing after trying to find help for his girlfriend was found dead by authorities near a Southern California trail after several days of searching, NBC News reports.

Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was located by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office on Thursday (September 8) morning, a department spokeswoman confirmed.

Heat is believed to be a contributing factor to Sgrignoli's death and no foul play was suspected, however, his cause of death still remains unknown as of Friday (September 9).

Sgrignoli was hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area of the Santa Ynez Mountains on Sunday (September 4) before he left to get water for his girlfriend who was suffering from mild heat exhaustion at the time of his disappearance, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck confirmed via NBC News.

Temperatures at the 2,400 foot summit were reported to have reached 114 degrees on Sunday amid a "heat dome" of high temperatures throughout much of California.

Sgrignoli's girlfriend, who was not publicly identified by authorities, was rescued on Sunday, according to Safechuck. NBC News reports her condition wasn't immediately known.

Authortiies continued to search for Sgrignoli for several days until his body was located between Trespass Trail and Highway 1010 at around 9:29 a.m. on Thursday.