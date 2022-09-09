How A Chicken Wing Craving Led To A Texas Man’s Arrest

Police were able to identify one of two suspects in connection to a fatal shooting from late August in Fort Worth thanks to an unexpected move by the alleged culprit.

The man in question here is Anthony Bell-Johnson, 21, who is facing capital murder charges for the shooting of 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe, 5-year-old Rayschard Scott and an 18-month-old baby that occurred on August 28 in Northwest Fort Worth. According to NBC DFW, police were able to find the other suspect, a 16-year-old whose identity has not been revealed due to his age, using surveillance footage. Video from neighbors showed a white compact rifle was used in the shooting, which they later traced back to another shooting from earlier this year. Cell phone data also revealed his location before the shooting. Video footage also allowed police to track down the stolen SUV used in the shooting.

The 16-year-old was taken to the homicide office, where he confessed. He said he fired one shot at the family in the front yard of their home and said Bell-Johnson opened fire multiple times. While the juvenile was confessing, Bell-Johnson was elsewhere allegedly committing another crime. He had just been arrested at a nearby Walmart for "stealing several chicken wings" and having a prohibited weapon. When he was questioned by police, he denied being involved in the previously mentioned shooting. In his pocket was the key to the stolen SUV used in the shooting, however.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Bell-Johnson is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a more than $750,000 bond.