Calorie Check For Whataburger Biscuit Leads To Texas Teen's Arrest

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2022

Photo: Whataburger

Donovan Meadows was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Meadows, 17, was arrested Tuesday (April 5) at a Wichita Falls Whataburger after authorities at the restaurant smelled a strong odor of marijuana radiating from a car in the drive-thru, according to KDFX.

Two investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division of the Wichita County District Attorney's Office were just trying to order breakfast on Tuesday morning. The lobby was closed at the Central Freeway location, so one of the investigators walked up to the drive-thru menu to "check the calorie count of a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," according to the affidavit. That's when the investigator smelled marijuana coming from a car in the drive-thru.

The car was pulled over as it was leaving the drive-thru. An investigator asked Meadows how much marijuana was in the car, to which he replied, "This much." He handed over his joint that was still burning, which later tested positive for marijuana, according to KDFX. A probable cause search of the vehicle led authorities to find a gun under the driver's seat of the car — Meadows let authorities know there might be a weapon in the vehicle since his sister has a license to carry.

Meadows was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held on $2,500 bond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.