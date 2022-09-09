Ohio Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US

One of the best things about the fall is the foliage. Watching the leaves turn from earthy greens to vibrant yellows, oranges and reds before they ultimately fall to the ground is always a beautiful experience. If you're looking for the best place in your state to take in this breathtaking display, we've got you covered.

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 15 best small towns in the United States to take in some fall foliage, and one Ohio town made the list: Logan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Logan is the gateway to Hocking Hills State Park, one of Ohio’s crown jewels, known for its dramatic gorges, cascading waterfalls, and spectacular autumn display. Visitors can enjoy some of the best fall colors along the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway, which showcases Hocking State Forest deep into the hills, passing Hocking Hills State Park. It’s worth a stop, in fact, there are so many trails to enjoy that you might want to consider an overnight stay. If you only have time for one, the Conkles Hollow Rim Trail is optimal for fall foliage. There are also opportunities for viewing from a different vantage point, including hot-air balloon rides and whizzing across a zipline.

Planning a roadtrip? Check out Trips to Discover's full list of the 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage.