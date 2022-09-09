Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Texas In 1991

Did you know Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit the state of Texas?

In the spring of 1991, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, traveled around the Lone Star State visiting Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's trip to Texas was part of a two-week tour across the U.S., which included a state dinner at the White House with President George W. Bush. The royal couple also made stops in Miami, Baltimore and Tampa.

According to WFAA, their 13-day trip was punctuated by a historic speech in Austin where she praised Texans and their pride.