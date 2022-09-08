After The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II, Who Will Take The Throne?

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (September 8). The Royal Family announced she died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

She was 96 years old.

News of the monarch's death comes after the Royal Family announced doctors were "concerned for her health."

Plans for the Queen's succession have been in place for some time now, according to The Washington Post. Several members of the Royal Family have upped their responsibilities as Queen Elizabeth's health has been on the decline.

Her son, Prince Charles, will take the throne. He will inherit the sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth, the news outlet reports. He'll also take over other assets including land and property. Charles, 73, the longest-serving heir in British history, is the oldest of the Queen and Prince Philip's four children.