After The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II, Who Will Take The Throne?
By Dani Medina
September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (September 8). The Royal Family announced she died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
She was 96 years old.
News of the monarch's death comes after the Royal Family announced doctors were "concerned for her health."
Plans for the Queen's succession have been in place for some time now, according to The Washington Post. Several members of the Royal Family have upped their responsibilities as Queen Elizabeth's health has been on the decline.
Her son, Prince Charles, will take the throne. He will inherit the sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth, the news outlet reports. He'll also take over other assets including land and property. Charles, 73, the longest-serving heir in British history, is the oldest of the Queen and Prince Philip's four children.
The Queen has expressed her support for Charles taking the throne previously. "It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said in 2018.
Should Charles assume the throne, his title could stem from any one of his names, as his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George. That means he could go by King Philip or King Arthur, but King Charles is also a possibility. Prince Charles' wife Camilla wouldn't necessarily assume the title of queen, however. In 2005, Charles and Camilla agreed she would be known as princess consort instead of queen, but Charles can change that if he assumes the throne.
Prince William, 40, is next in line for the throne should Prince Charles die, retire or abdicate, followed by Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne.