Texas Doctor Uses His Electric Truck To Power A Vasectomy During Outage

When the power went out at Dr. Christopher Yang's clinic, he had to scramble to find a solution for his patient who had a scheduled vasectomy appointment.

A coworker jokingly suggested using his electric truck to power the tool needed to perform the vasectomy — and Yang took that suggestion to heart, according to The National Desk. "We all had a good laugh. I thought a little bit more about it and thought, 'It's definitely something that's feasible,'" Yang said. The tool in question that needed power is called an "Aaron 950" that prevents blood loss during the procedure. Yang was able to use surgical tools that don't require power for the rest of the operation. The "Aaron 950" doesn't need much power, so Yang did as his coworker suggested — he ran an extension cord from his truck into his clinic.

Of course, Yang asked his patient if he was OK with this unorthodox solution. "When talking to the patient, we mentioned that we could just reschedule the procedure itself, or, if he was up for it, we could do the vasectomy using power from the truck. And he had a good laugh as well, and we agreed," Yang said.