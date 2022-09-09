Texas Doctor Uses His Electric Truck To Power A Vasectomy During Outage
By Dani Medina
September 9, 2022
When the power went out at Dr. Christopher Yang's clinic, he had to scramble to find a solution for his patient who had a scheduled vasectomy appointment.
A coworker jokingly suggested using his electric truck to power the tool needed to perform the vasectomy — and Yang took that suggestion to heart, according to The National Desk. "We all had a good laugh. I thought a little bit more about it and thought, 'It's definitely something that's feasible,'" Yang said. The tool in question that needed power is called an "Aaron 950" that prevents blood loss during the procedure. Yang was able to use surgical tools that don't require power for the rest of the operation. The "Aaron 950" doesn't need much power, so Yang did as his coworker suggested — he ran an extension cord from his truck into his clinic.
Of course, Yang asked his patient if he was OK with this unorthodox solution. "When talking to the patient, we mentioned that we could just reschedule the procedure itself, or, if he was up for it, we could do the vasectomy using power from the truck. And he had a good laugh as well, and we agreed," Yang said.
I performed what is likely the world's first @Rivian powered vasectomy today. Power in clinic went out, patient didn't want to reschedule cause he already had time off. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went great! #rivianstories #rivian pic.twitter.com/VLDg91r37d— Christopher Yang (@ChrisYangMD) September 1, 2022
In a tweet, Yang shared photos of his set up. He also said the patient already had the time off for the scheduled operation, so he didn't want to reschedule. He said the operation went well. "The procedure itself went great. It went just as a normal one would go," he said.
Yang also said he thinks this is "what is likely the world's first Rivian-powered vasectomy," referring to his Rivian R1T truck he used to power the operation. "I'm not sure that this (vasectomy) should be planned use of the truck. But it's definitely great to have that as a backup just in case," Yang said.