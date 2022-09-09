These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona

Need to add a new restaurant to your rotation? Look no further.

Bon Appétit just released its "50 Best New Restaurants for 2022" list and two of them are located right here in Arizona. Here's what the food and dining site said about its list:

"After the pandemic made plain exactly how thankless restaurant work can be, some of the places on this list are challenging industry norms and putting their staff first in ways that feel new and refreshing. And even as the influence of platforms like TikTok grows and reshapes restaurant culture (whether we like it or not), a handful of new restaurants have decided to hell with fleeting trends."

Here's a look at the two best new restaurants in Arizona, and what you should order, according to Bon Appétit:

Bacanora, Phoenix

Here's what Bon Appétit said about Bacanora:

"You’ll smell Bacanora before you see it. The irresistible waft of burning mesquite and seared meat emanating from chef Rene Andrade’s massive wood-fired grill fills the air for blocks, tempting passersby and tormenting hungry diners-in-waiting."

What should you order? Elote ($7); Steak of the Day ($MP); Ceviche of the Day ($MP); Caramelo ($14).

Bata, Tucson

Here's what Bon Appétit said about Bata:

"An expansive, minimalist industrial space is the backdrop at Bata, a fine dining restaurant in Tucson where a wood-fired oven touches every dish. Its à la carte menu feels like one for a true food nerd."

What should you order? Malawach ($12); Smoked Cauliflower Custard ($16); Toasted Bread Ice Cream With Kettle Corn and Whey Granita ($13).

Check out the full report.