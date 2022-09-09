This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Michigan can be found at Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Michigan:

"To make the Cinnful Cinnamon Rolls, bakers make a brioche dough—one of the richest doughs bakers can bake—which gives the rolls a great aroma, a soft texture, lots of buttery flavor. Zingerman's Bakehouse also use a vanilla extract and Korintje cinnamon from Indonesia. Finally, Zingerman's does not use yeast (which causes baked goods to dry and stale more quickly). Instead, dough gets a longer proof time."