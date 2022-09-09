This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Missouri that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Missouri can be found at M&M Bakery and Deli in Kansas City.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Missouri:

"You may know Kansas City for its barbecue. But the city also has a bona fide cinnamon roll obsession, with the cinnamon-swirl pastry frequently appearing on menus. In a city with so many good rolls, it's hard to pinpoint the best. But M&M Bakery and Deli is where to find a rare delicacy: A crispy, doughy fried cinnamon roll."