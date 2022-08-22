This Is Missouri's Best Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurants are so much more than just pasta. Each region of Italy is known for producing different styles of cuisine, so the specific dishes will depend on the origin and inspiration of the restaurant. Though there are typically enough pasta dishes and portion sizes to please every member of your party, Italian restaurants almost always offer pizza, calzones, subs, soup, risotto, and a variety of deserts. A lot of pasta dishes will include meat or fish, but some restaurants will provide vegan, vegetarian, and even gluten free options for those sensitive to wheat. Most Italian-inspired restaurants will also offer breadsticks, garlic bread, and a menu for children.

According to Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Missouri is Garozzo's Ristorante in Kansas City. This restaurant is known for their exquisite pasta and Italian chicken. Taste of Home mentioned that the chicken is marinated in a signature Garozzo's Ristorante bottled sauce, and is rolled in Italian bread crumbs.

Here is what Taste Of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"Garozzo’s is the home of the signature chicken spiedini (marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs and grilled), which has become a Kansas City staple. They even bottle their own sauces and salad dressings for sale in their restaurant."