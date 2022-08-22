This Is Missouri's Best Italian Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

August 22, 2022

Italian Bruschetta Chicken Spaghetti
Photo: Getty Images

Italian restaurants are so much more than just pasta. Each region of Italy is known for producing different styles of cuisine, so the specific dishes will depend on the origin and inspiration of the restaurant. Though there are typically enough pasta dishes and portion sizes to please every member of your party, Italian restaurants almost always offer pizza, calzones, subs, soup, risotto, and a variety of deserts. A lot of pasta dishes will include meat or fish, but some restaurants will provide vegan, vegetarian, and even gluten free options for those sensitive to wheat. Most Italian-inspired restaurants will also offer breadsticks, garlic bread, and a menu for children.

According to Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Missouri is Garozzo's Ristorante in Kansas City. This restaurant is known for their exquisite pasta and Italian chicken. Taste of Home mentioned that the chicken is marinated in a signature Garozzo's Ristorante bottled sauce, and is rolled in Italian bread crumbs.

Here is what Taste Of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"Garozzo’s is the home of the signature chicken spiedini (marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs and grilled), which has become a Kansas City staple. They even bottle their own sauces and salad dressings for sale in their restaurant."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.