This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

September 9, 2022

Breakfast
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Nebraska can be found at Leadbelly in Lincoln and Omaha.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Nebraska:

"Nebraskans are on to a good thing: They pair their chili with cinnamon rolls for the ultimate spicy-and-sweet combinations. Leadbelly has a chili and cinnamon roll combination on its menu. Or, you can order the Full-Leaded Jacket, which is a chili burger sandwiched on a house-baked cinnamon roll with a brown sugar glaze and candied bacon. One Yelp reviewer praised it as being "divine."'
