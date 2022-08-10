This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in Nebraska is at Tina's Cafe in Lincoln.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"Tina's Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, isn't just the best breakfast restaurant in the city, it's the best spot in the entire state. While it's always a splendid idea to start your morning with Tina's Cinnamon Rolls, the most famous food from this café, the menu has other tasty classics like pancakes and omelets. Tina's Cafe calls their fare down-home food with a focus on authenticity, and many agree that it's the best breakfast joint for miles and miles around."