Dixie D’Amelio Debuts Shaved Head In Stunning Red Carpet Look

By Dani Medina

September 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dixie D'Amelio is rockin' a new hairdo and it's definitely a moment!!!

The "Be Happy" singer debuted a freshly shaved head at the 2022 Harper's BAZAAR Icons party in New York on Friday (September 9). She paired the new look with a stunning floor-length gown.

The decision to shave her head didn't come lightly, though! In a newly posted YouTube video, Dixie shared how she came to the realization she wanted to cut her hair — and what her friends, family and team thought of the drastic change.

"I've been sad recently, but I don't wanna say anything because I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown. I've wanted to do this since 6th grade," Dixie said in the 8-minute long video.

2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dixie D'Amelio attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images

In the video, she's seen talking on the phone with her friends and team about figuring out what style she wants to cut her hair. Someone joked it was a "PR nightmare on our hands," while another said "We're gonna make it a moment."

Dixie said she would donate the fresh locks. "If someone doesn't like it, then like who cares? It grows back," Dixie said.

2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dixie D'Amelio attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images

The video also shows the act of actually shaving her hair — which Dixie couldn't stop freaking out over! In a good way, of course. "Holy f---," she's heard saying when the razor touches her head.

Take a look at the epic video below!

Dixie
