Dixie D’Amelio Debuts Shaved Head In Stunning Red Carpet Look

Dixie D'Amelio is rockin' a new hairdo and it's definitely a moment!!!

The "Be Happy" singer debuted a freshly shaved head at the 2022 Harper's BAZAAR Icons party in New York on Friday (September 9). She paired the new look with a stunning floor-length gown.

The decision to shave her head didn't come lightly, though! In a newly posted YouTube video, Dixie shared how she came to the realization she wanted to cut her hair — and what her friends, family and team thought of the drastic change.

"I've been sad recently, but I don't wanna say anything because I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown. I've wanted to do this since 6th grade," Dixie said in the 8-minute long video.