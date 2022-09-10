Gwen Stefani Speaks On 'The Voice' Contestants Covering Her Songs

By Yashira C.

September 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani shared her thoughts on The Voice contestants covering her songs during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, via People.

The singer ultimately revealed that she's flattered when contestants perform her songs — though she admits it can also be "so weird." Her fellow coaches seem to have a different idea, however. "I get really excited," she said before adding, "but John Legend is known to not press his button if someone does one of his songs. And we're just kind of like, 'John, you have to press your button. They're doing your song!'" She explained, "I guess he gets very scientific about it, and he just gets overwhelmed."

"But people have done mine," she continued. "I can't say when 'cause this hasn't come out yet, but I know one season somebody did 'Cool,' and I wasn't on that season, and Blake [Shelton] was like, 'Oh my god, they did your song!' It was a totally weird version of it, and it's awesome. They're always doing covers on that show." Stefani concluded by saying that she loves to hear the covers, but due to how personal lyrics can be, "if they're doing all these fancy vocals on it, I'll be like, 'Oh... that's so weird.'" The Voice returns on NBC for season 22 on Sept. 19.

