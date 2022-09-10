Lea Michele 'Devastated' To Miss 'Funny Girl' Show Due To COVID-19
By Dani Medina
September 10, 2022
Lea Michele said she's showing "early signs and symptoms of COVID-19" and is unable to perform in Saturday (September 10)'s Funny Girl shows.
In an Instagram post, the Glee alumna said her COVID-19 test results were inconclusive and she'll test again to learn her fate for Sunday's show.
"Julie (Benko) is going to crush it today as Fanny - as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater," Michele wrote.
Lea performed earlier this week as "Fanny Brice" for the first time and gushed about her time on stage in a post.
"I want to say thank you whole heartedly for the support following my first performance on the broadway stage as Fanny Brice. I know I’ve said it before, but joining this cast has truly been the greatest honor. I am so grateful to every person involved in this production," she said.
Michele took over the role as "Fanny" after Beanie Feldstein unexpectedly bowed out.