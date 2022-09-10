Netflix Reveals Spooky Movie & TV Show Lineup For Halloween 2022

It's time to get in the Halloween spirit and Netflix is ready to help.

The streaming giant revealed this week its lineup of spooky TV shows and movies to celebrate Halloween through the rest of the year. Titled "Netflix and Chills," this lineup has horror films, family-friendly offerings and a whole lot of screams!

Here's a look at the "Netflix and Chills" lineup for 2022:

September 9: End of the Road*

September 23: Lou*

September 30: Phantom Pups^+

October 5: Mr. Harrigan's Phone*

October 7: Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes^

October 7: The Midnight Club^

October 13: Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2^+

October 14: The Curse of Bridge Hollow*+

October 18: Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3^

October 19: The School for Good and Evil^

October 25: Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities^

October 26: The Good Nurse*

October 27: Daniel Spellbound^+

October 28: Wendell & Wild*+

October TBD: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself^

November 11: Capturing the Killer Nurse*

December 1: Troll*

TBD: Wednesday^+

*film

^series

+family