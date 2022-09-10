Netflix Reveals Spooky Movie & TV Show Lineup For Halloween 2022

By Dani Medina

September 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's time to get in the Halloween spirit and Netflix is ready to help.

The streaming giant revealed this week its lineup of spooky TV shows and movies to celebrate Halloween through the rest of the year. Titled "Netflix and Chills," this lineup has horror films, family-friendly offerings and a whole lot of screams!

Here's a look at the "Netflix and Chills" lineup for 2022:

  • September 9: End of the Road*
  • September 23: Lou*
  • September 30: Phantom Pups^+
  • October 5: Mr. Harrigan's Phone*
  • October 7: Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes^
  • October 7: The Midnight Club^
  • October 13: Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2^+
  • October 14: The Curse of Bridge Hollow*+
  • October 18: Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3^
  • October 19: The School for Good and Evil^
  • October 25: Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities^
  • October 26: The Good Nurse*
  • October 27: Daniel Spellbound^+
  • October 28: Wendell & Wild*+
  • October TBD: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself^
  • November 11: Capturing the Killer Nurse*
  • December 1: Troll*
  • TBD: Wednesday^+

*film

^series

+family

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.