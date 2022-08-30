Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022

By Dani Medina

August 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images, Netflix

August has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like The Notebook and the Austin Powers trilogy — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the fifth season of Cobra Kai to Love is Blind: After the Altar, there's something for everyone.

Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September 2022:

September 1

  • A Cinderella Story (2004)
  • A Clockwork Orange (1971)
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
  • A Knight’s Tale (2001)
  • A Little Princess
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • Austin Powers Trilogy:
    • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
    • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
    • Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)
  • Collateral (2004)
  • Despicable Me Collection:
    • Despicable Me (2010)
    • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Fast & Feel Love (2022)
  • Friday After Next (2002)
  • Fenced In (2022)
  • He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
  • I Survived a Crime (Season 1)
  • If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
  • John Q (2002)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (STONE OCEAN)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • Katteri (2022)
  • Little Nicky (2000)
  • Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)
  • Love at First Stream (2021)
  • Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
  • Next Friday (2000)
  • Off the Hook (Season 1)
  • Resident Evil Movie Collection:
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
  • Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
  • Road House (1989)
  • Rock of Ages (2012)
  • Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022)
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)
  • Save the Last Dance (2001)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)
  • Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)
  • The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
  • The Italian Job
  • The Notebook (2004)
  • The Poison Rose (2019)
  • This Is 40 (2012)

September 2

  • Buy My House (Season 1)
  • Collision Course (2021)
  • Dated & Related (Season 1)
  • Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)
  • Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)
  • Fakes (Season 1)
  • Ivy + Bean Trilogy (2022)
  • Ivy + Bean
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
  • The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami (2022)
  • You’re Nothing Special (Season 1)

September 3

  • Little Women (Season 1)

September 5

  • Call the Midwife (Season 11)
  • CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes)
  • Desterro (2019)
  • Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1)
  • Sea / Mar (2018)
  • Simon Calls / Simon Chama (2020)
  • Soa (2020)
  • The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)
  • Vampire Academy (2014)

September 6

  • Bee and Puppycat (Season 1)
  • Diorama (2022)
  • Get Smart With Money (2022)
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022)
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022)
  • Untold: The Race of the Century (2022)

September 7

  • Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)
  • Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1)
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series)

September 8

  • Diorama (2022)
  • Ek Villain Returns (2022)
  • Entrapped (Season 1)
  • The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022)
  • The Imperfects (Season 1)
  • Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1)

September 9

  • Cobra Kai (Season 5)
  • End of the Road (2022)
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2)
  • Narco-Saints (Season 1)
  • No Limit (2022)
  • Plaza Cathedral (2021)
  • Sun Cry Moon (2019)

September 12

  • Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3)

September 13

  • Colette (2018)
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)
  • In The Dark (Season 4)
  • Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum (2022)

September 14

  • Broad Peak (2022)
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)
  • Heartbreak High (Season 1)
  • Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series)
  • The Catholic School (2022)
  • The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1)

September 15

  • Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2)
  • Dogs in Space (Season 2)
  • Intervention (Season 21)
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022)
  • Terim (Limited Series)

September 16

  • Bad Words (2013)
  • DO REVENGE (2022)
  • Drifting Home (2022)
  • Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
  • Finding Hubby 2 (2021)
  • Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1)
  • I Used to Be Famous (Season 1)
  • Jogi (2022)
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)
  • Mirror, Mirror (2022)
  • Santo (Season 1)
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022)
  • The Brave Ones (Season 1)
  • This Is the End (2013)
  • Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

September 19

  • Go Dog Go (Season 3)

September 20

  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022)
  • The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)

September 21

  • DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (Limited Series)
  • Designing Miami (Season 1)
  • Facing Nolan (2022)
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1)
  • Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1)
  • Only For Love (Season 1)
  • The Perfumier (2022)
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022)

September 22

  • Karma’s World (Season 4)
  • Snabba Cash (Season 2)
  • Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1)
  • The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022)

September 23

  • A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)
  • ATHENA (2022)
  • Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2)
  • Lou (2022)
  • Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022)
  • The Girls at the Back (Season 1)

September 24

  • Dynasty (Season 5)
  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022)

September 26

  • A Trip to Infinity (2022)
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)

September 27

  • Elysium (2013)
  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022)
  • The Munsters (2022)

September 28

  • Blonde (2022)
  • Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series)
  • Inheritance (2020)
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6)
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)

September 29

  • Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2)
  • The Empress (Season 1)
  • September 30
  • Anikulapo (2022)
  • Entergalactic (2022)
  • Floor is Lava (Season 3)
  • Human Playground (Season 1)
  • Phantom Pups (Season 1)
  • Rainbow (2022)
  • What We Leave Behind (2022)
