Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022
By Dani Medina
August 30, 2022
August has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like The Notebook and the Austin Powers trilogy — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the fifth season of Cobra Kai to Love is Blind: After the Altar, there's something for everyone.
Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September 2022:
September 1
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty (1999)
- Austin Powers Trilogy:
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
- Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)
- Collateral (2004)
- Despicable Me Collection:
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Fast & Feel Love (2022)
- Friday After Next (2002)
- Fenced In (2022)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
- I Survived a Crime (Season 1)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
- John Q (2002)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (STONE OCEAN)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Katteri (2022)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original Film
- LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)
- Love at First Stream (2021)
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday (2000)
- Off the Hook (Season 1)
- Resident Evil Movie Collection:
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Road House (1989)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022)
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)
- Save the Last Dance (2001)
- Scarface (1983)
- Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)
- Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)
- The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
- The Italian Job
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Poison Rose (2019)
- This Is 40 (2012)
September 2
- Buy My House (Season 1)
- Collision Course (2021)
- Dated & Related (Season 1)
- Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)
- Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)
- Fakes (Season 1)
- Ivy + Bean Trilogy (2022)
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami (2022)
- You’re Nothing Special (Season 1)
September 3
- Little Women (Season 1)
September 5
- Call the Midwife (Season 11)
- CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes)
- Desterro (2019)
- Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1)
- Sea / Mar (2018)
- Simon Calls / Simon Chama (2020)
- Soa (2020)
- The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)
- Vampire Academy (2014)
September 6
- Bee and Puppycat (Season 1)
- Diorama (2022)
- Get Smart With Money (2022)
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022)
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022)
- Untold: The Race of the Century (2022)
September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)
- Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1)
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series)
September 8
- Diorama (2022)
- Ek Villain Returns (2022)
- Entrapped (Season 1)
- The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022)
- The Imperfects (Season 1)
- Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1)
September 9
- Cobra Kai (Season 5)
- End of the Road (2022)
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2)
- Narco-Saints (Season 1)
- No Limit (2022)
- Plaza Cathedral (2021)
- Sun Cry Moon (2019)
September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3)
September 13
- Colette (2018)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)
- In The Dark (Season 4)
- Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum (2022)
September 14
- Broad Peak (2022)
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)
- Heartbreak High (Season 1)
- Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series)
- The Catholic School (2022)
- The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1)
September 15
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2)
- Dogs in Space (Season 2)
- Intervention (Season 21)
- Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022)
- Terim (Limited Series)
September 16
- Bad Words (2013)
- DO REVENGE (2022)
- Drifting Home (2022)
- Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
- Finding Hubby 2 (2021)
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1)
- I Used to Be Famous (Season 1)
- Jogi (2022)
- Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)
- Mirror, Mirror (2022)
- Santo (Season 1)
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022)
- The Brave Ones (Season 1)
- This Is the End (2013)
- Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)
September 19
- Go Dog Go (Season 3)
September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022)
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)
September 21
- DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (Limited Series)
- Designing Miami (Season 1)
- Facing Nolan (2022)
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1)
- Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1)
- Only For Love (Season 1)
- The Perfumier (2022)
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022)
September 22
- Karma’s World (Season 4)
- Snabba Cash (Season 2)
- Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1)
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022)
September 23
- A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)
- ATHENA (2022)
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2)
- Lou (2022)
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022)
- The Girls at the Back (Season 1)
September 24
- Dynasty (Season 5)
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022)
September 26
- A Trip to Infinity (2022)
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)
September 27
- Elysium (2013)
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022)
- The Munsters (2022)
September 28
- Blonde (2022)
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series)
- Inheritance (2020)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6)
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)
September 29
- Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2)
- The Empress (Season 1)
- Anikulapo (2022)
- Entergalactic (2022)
- Floor is Lava (Season 3)
- Human Playground (Season 1)
- Phantom Pups (Season 1)
- Rainbow (2022)
- What We Leave Behind (2022)