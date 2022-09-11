Dak Prescott's Injury Status Revealed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss "several weeks" of action while recovering from thumb injury he experienced during Sunday's (September 11) 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, ESPN reports.

Prescott exited the game during the fourth quarter after an apparent injury to his throwing hand, which was determined to be a fractured thumb that will require surgery.

The former Mississippi State standout was replaced by backup Cooper Rush, who is expected to start for the Cowboys during their Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prescott finished Sunday's game with 134 yards and one interception on 14 of 29 passing and was sacked twice by the Buccaneers defense.