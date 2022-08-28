Tom Brady Gets Brutally Honest While Finally Addressing Bucs Absence

Tom Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (August 27).

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports.

Brady returned to the Buccaneers on Monday (August 22) after initially being absent from the team since August 11.