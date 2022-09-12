Are You Getting The Most Out Of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon?’

Listen to Fabien Frankel talk about “Ser Criston Cole” and the difficulties of wearing a full set of armor, hear what Milly Alcock said when she found out she was auditioning for the role of a “Targaryen” princess, and the creator of all things Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin himself.

The HBO original series just concluded its fourth episode Sunday night with six more on their way every weekend until October 23. After episode five the show will see a major leap forward in time and recast a few of its core characters. Fans of Netflix’s The Crown might recognize this brand of storytelling.

So, if you need a couple of friends to help walk you through the ever-changing landscape of Westeros, Concepcion and Johnsen are here to help guide you. The pair have covered all episodes released to date and have a few extra exclusive interviews up as well. Check out The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.