Butterfly Thought To Be Extinct Making A Comeback In South Florida
By Zuri Anderson
September 12, 2022
Florida is known to be home to invasive species, dangerous wildlife, and rare phenomena. Now, it's the center of a re-emerging butterfly species once thought to be extinct.
Atala butterflies (Eumaeus atala) have reappeared in South Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF). The organization believes these beautiful insects are making a comeback thanks to its host plant, coontie, becoming a popular choice for landscapes and gardens.
"The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention," Sue Ramos said, an SCCF Native Landscapes & Garden Center staff member. "It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils."
The Atala butterfly is the largest and most iridescent "hairstreak" butterfly in Southeast Florida, typically being found in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, according to the University of Florida. Their habitat extends to Cuba, the Bahamas, Turkos and Caicos, and Cayman Island, as well.
Scientists believed the stunning insect went extinct between 1937 and 1959 due to the overharvesting of coontie roots.
The foundation wasn't the only one that spotted this tenacious butterfly. Several users posted pictures of Atala butterflies they found recently in the region.
One commentator snapped a picture of an Atala butterfly while they were visiting Florida in July. Another says they were thriving "everywhere" at the Holiday Inn Resort in Cape Canaveral.