Butterfly Thought To Be Extinct Making A Comeback In South Florida

Florida is known to be home to invasive species, dangerous wildlife, and rare phenomena. Now, it's the center of a re-emerging butterfly species once thought to be extinct.

Atala butterflies (Eumaeus atala) have reappeared in South Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF). The organization believes these beautiful insects are making a comeback thanks to its host plant, coontie, becoming a popular choice for landscapes and gardens.

"The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention," Sue Ramos said, an SCCF Native Landscapes & Garden Center staff member. "It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils."