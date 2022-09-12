Illinois City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In The Midwest

If you are in the process of planning your next weekend getaway, look no further than these unexpectedly exciting Midwestern destinations. These locations might not be the first places that you think of when vacation comes to mind, but they are perfect for short trips with loved ones. This specific Illinois city offers the perfect balance of exploration and relaxation. With so many exciting adventures to partake in, you might be questioning why you didn't venture to this city sooner.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the greatest city for a weekend getaway in Illinois is Urbana-Champaign.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best place for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

"Urbana-Champaign (or Champaign-Urbana) is a college town anchored by the hyphenated cities, with enough going on to satisfy a student body of 50,000. Swing by Exile on Main Street for the type of eclectic records you could only find in this kind of town. A walk through the University of Illinois campus is the perfect way to relive the glory days. Make your way to the Japan House and its gardens for tranquil scenery and public tea ceremonies, while concerts at Foellinger Auditorium (past performers range from Father John Misty to Janelle Monáe) are a chance to actually enjoy sitting in a college lecture hall."