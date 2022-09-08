This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois

Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves this popular dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cinnamon rolls served in Illinois can be found at the Kanela Breakfast Club in Chicago.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best cinnamon rolls served in Illinois:

"In Greek, Kanela translates to cinnamon. So you know Kanela Breakfast Club takes its cinnamon rolls seriously. The glazed Kanela Cinnamon roll is topped with cream cheese frosting and there's a cinnamon monkey roll on the menu, too, with honey butter, caramel, and toasted walnuts. The breakfast spot landed on the Chicago Tribune's list of best places to get cinnamon rolls in the city."