Lil Bushwick Is Ready To Carry The Legacy Of His Late Father Bushwick Bill

“People already been calling me ‘Lil Bushwick’ but I never actually dropped music under Lil Bushwick,’ he told iHeartRadio during a recent zoom interview. “So this past few weeks I locked in and made the song ‘Geto Emotions.’ We got like an archived interview with my dad, basically talking about his mindset on life and his emotional output of how, when he got shot in the eye and him being in the emotional state to what led him to get to that moment and how to be in control of your emotions now that everything get the best of you.”



“It's really me going from my perspective and he's telling his perspective and I'm building off of what he said from, from an interview when he was exactly my age right now,” he added. “So it's like a real full circle moment.”



"Geto Emotions," which is produced by his trusted beatmaker Allen Krash, the first offering from Lil Bushwick’s upcoming project The Seed of Chuckwick. The new collection of songs is set to contain unreleased verses from his father’s vault. The two MC's were working together on the project in the months before Bill died. After putting the project on pause, Lil Bushwick focused on other records until he got a message from a producer who recorded some Bill's final bars before he passed.



“[The producer] said ‘I'm gonna tell you. I have a hard drive with a few of your dad tracks on there. And I feel like he'd want you to have those,’” Lil Bushwick said. “And when I say literally brought me like almost a tears bro…"



“Now I get to do the whole project I want to do,” he continued. “Now I get to finish that project. We didn’t get to finish it before he passed because everything sped up.”



Bushwick Bill’s son was mostly raised by his mother while the rapper was traveling throughout the country performing with Scarface and Willie D. He got to connect with his dad off and on as a kid until he was old enough to join him on the road. Lil Bushwick was 16 when he started riding with his dad on tours in major cities like Houston, Chicago and Atlanta. He’d spend two months traveling with Bill and bonding with the Geto Boys all the way until the teenager had to go home for school. That’s when he truly started to understand his father’s star power.

