Michigan City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In The Midwest

If you are in the process of planning your next weekend getaway, then look no further than these unexpectedly exciting Midwestern destinations. These locations might not be the first places that you think of when vacation comes to mind, but they are perfect for short trips with loved ones. This specific Michigan city offers the perfect balance of exploration and relaxation. With so many exciting adventures to partake in, you might be questioning why you didn't venture to this city sooner.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the greatest city for a weekend getaway in Michigan is Ann Arbor.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best place for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

"Downtown Ann Arbor, with all its Main Street USA charm, is a perfect place to start your visit. Wander from hip chains like Fjallraven to local stores like Literati Bookstore and The Himalayan Bazaar. Keep heading west until you reach the University of Michigan campus, which is surrounded by blocks of shops, casual eateries, and two historic theaters: The State Theatre and Michigan Theater, both of which host concerts and new movie releases. Half the fun of Ann Arbor is found in the nooks and crannies, exhibited by Nickels Arcade and Kerrytown Market & Shops, where you’ll find spice merchants, Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars, and vintage finds. After a day of leisurely wandering, head to The Last Word, a cocktail bar with thoughtfully reimagined Prohibition-era sippers."