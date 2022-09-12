Missouri City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In The Midwest

If you are in the process of planning your next weekend getaway, then look no further than these unexpectedly exciting Midwestern destinations. These locations might not be the first places that you think of when vacation comes to mind, but they are perfect for short trips with loved ones. This specific Missouri city offers the perfect balance of exploration and relaxation. With so many exciting adventures to partake in, you might be questioning why you didn't venture to this city sooner.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the greatest city for a weekend getaway in Missouri is St. Louis.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best place for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

"If there are two things St. Louis is known for on a national level, it’s the Gateway Arch and Budweiser. But its flourishing dining and culture scenes are reason enough for a visit to this river town. The buzziest restaurant here is vegetable-focused Vicia, opened by two expats of acclaimed Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, but other great picks include Bosnian favorite Lemmons by Grbic (St. Louis has the largest population of Bosnians outside of their home country) and food truck graduate Guerrilla Street Food. Forest Park—one of the largest urban parks nationwide—clocks in at almost twice the size of Central Park, and it’s a scenic, lagoon-dotted Eden that’s also home to many of the city’s top cultural attractions."