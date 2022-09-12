Some people may say that welcoming a child into the world is like winning the lottery. One man in North Carolina has the distinction of knowing how each situation feels as the father-to-be recently won a huge lottery prize.

Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, and his wife are currently expecting their first child together, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. He purchased recently purchased a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Speedway on East Main Street after finding out his first choice of ticket was sold out. What started out as an inconvenience actually ended up being a blessing in disguise as the ticket made him the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize.

"I gave it to my wife to look at because I didn't believe what I was seeing was what I was seeing," he recalled.

Hurlock claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (September 8), taking home $71,017 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Keep preparing for the birth of his child, of course. He told lottery officials that because his first born is due in just a couple months in late November, the only plan for the prize as of now is to take care of his child.

"Now my child's medical care will be taken care of when he's born," said Hurlock.