PnB Rock Passes Away At 30 Following Horrific Shooting

PnB Rock officially got into the rap game in 2014 following the release of his debut mixtape Real N***a Bangaz, which he wrote while he was behind bars. He signed to Atlantic Records a year later and dropped RnB3. He released his smash hit “Selfish” in 2016 and followed up with albums like Catch These Vibes in 2017 and TrapStar Turnt PopStar in 2019.



In between, he teamed up with plenty of artists for memorable tracks like YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit”, XXXTentacion’s “SMASH” and plenty more. He’s worked with countless artists across multiple genres from Young Thug to Ed Sheeran. In 2020,, he released a song with Pop Smoke called “Ordinary” and also dropped “Rose Gold” featuring King Von last year. Back in February, he dropped his project SoundCloud Daze.



The 30-year-old was survived by his two daughters and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. The couple had just welcomed their daughter Xuri Li Sibounheuang into the world in 2020. Rest in peace, PnB Rock.