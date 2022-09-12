Rapper PnB Rock Shot While Dining At A Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles while dining with his girlfriend on Monday (Sep. 12.)

Law enforcement got a call to the Inglewood location of the restaurant at 1:23 pm for a shooting victim, per TMZ. The outlet obtained video footage of the incident that showed the "Fendi" rapper "fighting for his life." Restaurant staff was reportedly seen panicking as the rapper lay on the floor. In the video, PnB Rock is still seen moving. His current condition is unknown. Prior to the shooting, the Philly native's girlfriend Steph posted a photo of their meal on her social media. The shooter is still unknown, but witnesses say that they were trying to rob someone in the restaurant. TMZ also noted that PnB posted a video of himself wearing multiple chains prior.

DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to share a statement on the incident after interviewing the rapper a week ago. "Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock," he wrote.