Rapper PnB Rock Shot While Dining At A Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

By Yashira C.

September 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rapper PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles while dining with his girlfriend on Monday (Sep. 12.)

Law enforcement got a call to the Inglewood location of the restaurant at 1:23 pm for a shooting victim, per TMZ. The outlet obtained video footage of the incident that showed the "Fendi" rapper "fighting for his life." Restaurant staff was reportedly seen panicking as the rapper lay on the floor. In the video, PnB Rock is still seen moving. His current condition is unknown. Prior to the shooting, the Philly native's girlfriend Steph posted a photo of their meal on her social media. The shooter is still unknown, but witnesses say that they were trying to rob someone in the restaurant. TMZ also noted that PnB posted a video of himself wearing multiple chains prior.

DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to share a statement on the incident after interviewing the rapper a week ago. "Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock," he wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.