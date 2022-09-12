Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Queen Elizabeth's Death In Statement

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness," he continued, "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren." The Queen had reportedly met Harry and Meghan's second child Lilibet for the first time during their visit for her Platinum Jubilee in June.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between," Harry said. "You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

He then thanked her for her "commitment to service," "sound advice," and "infectious smile." In conclusion, Harry also mentioned his late grandfather Prince Phillip who passed away in April 2021. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

You can find the statement in Queen Elizabeth's memory at Archewell.com.