Record-Setting $16 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Massachusetts

A lucky player won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Megabucks Doubler record-setting jackpot of $16.35 million on Saturday (September 10).

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms and won the game's largest jackpot ever offered.

"A #MegabucksDoubler ticket sold at Cumberland Farms, 195 West St. in Ware, is the winner of a $16.35 million jackpot in last night's drawing," Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted on Sunday (September 11). "It’s the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."

The six winning numbers in the lottery drawing were: 10-17-15-38-26-3.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot winner will also have a cash option of more than $12 million.