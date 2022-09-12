Record-Setting $16 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2022
A lucky player won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Megabucks Doubler record-setting jackpot of $16.35 million on Saturday (September 10).
The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms and won the game's largest jackpot ever offered.
"A #MegabucksDoubler ticket sold at Cumberland Farms, 195 West St. in Ware, is the winner of a $16.35 million jackpot in last night's drawing," Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted on Sunday (September 11). "It’s the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."
The six winning numbers in the lottery drawing were: 10-17-15-38-26-3.
The Megabucks Doubler jackpot winner will also have a cash option of more than $12 million.
Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball will offer combined jackpots of an estimated $424 million this week.
Monday's (September 12) Powerball jackpot is an estimated $193 million ($105.3 million cash value) after no one matched all six numbers during Saturday's (September 10) $186 million drawing.
Tuesday's (September 13) Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $231 million ($125.8 million cash value) after no one matched all six numbers during Friday's (September 9) $210 million drawing.
Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reset after a player matches all six numbers to win the offered jackpot in each respective game.