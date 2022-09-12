Selena Gomez Dazzles In Stunning White Dress At 2022 Emmy Awards

By Kelly Fisher

September 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez took the stage with her Only Murders in the Building costars, legendary actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening (September 12), rocking a gorgeous white gown with stunning earrings.

The “Rare” icon rocked a floor-length white halter gown, which bares her shoulders and cascades in a sheer skirt that drapes down to her high heels. Gomez’ hair was tied back in a bun, drawing the eye to her dangling green tassel earrings and flawlessly-done makeup. She presented an award that evening with Martin and Short. The Hulu comedy-drama series follows “three strangers (Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage) who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one,” reads its description on IMDb. Its third season is set to premiere in 2023.

74th Primetime Emmys - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Other celebrities included in the star-studded list of presenters included Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, Pete Davidson, Selma Blair and tons of other fan-favorite actors. See the full list of winners here. See all of the stunning red carpet looks here.

74th Primetime Emmys - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
