This Is Colorado's Best Sub Sandwich Shop

Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball.

Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these sandwiches, and we're not talking about Subway or Jimmy John's. With that said, where can you find the best sub sandwich shop in Colorado?

LoveFood has the answer for that. Writers found every state's top place to grab a sub sandwich. For the Centennial State, that place is...

Grinder Sandwich Company!

Here's why writers selected this local sandwich shop:

"Grinder specializes in, well, grinders – a type of sub sandwich that originated in New England and is thought to have been named because sailors would 'grind' or chomp on them before heading out to sea. They’re also usually served hot and toasty, such as the excellent Petey, a customer favorite with house-made meatballs, marinara sauce and three melted cheeses. Everything is served on classic, fluffy-yet-crispy hoagie bread."