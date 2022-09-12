This Is Colorado's Best Sub Sandwich Shop

By Zuri Anderson

September 12, 2022

Homemade Roast Beef Deli Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

Sub sandwiches go by many names, from hoagies and heroes to grinders. They can be delicious meals that can be saved for later and come in many different forms. Think Italian subs, banh mi, shrimp po'boys, and classic meatball.

Even better are the restaurants and shops dedicated to serving these sandwiches, and we're not talking about Subway or Jimmy John's. With that said, where can you find the best sub sandwich shop in Colorado?

LoveFood has the answer for that. Writers found every state's top place to grab a sub sandwich. For the Centennial State, that place is...

Grinder Sandwich Company!

Here's why writers selected this local sandwich shop:

"Grinder specializes in, well, grinders – a type of sub sandwich that originated in New England and is thought to have been named because sailors would 'grind' or chomp on them before heading out to sea. They’re also usually served hot and toasty, such as the excellent Petey, a customer favorite with house-made meatballs, marinara sauce and three melted cheeses. Everything is served on classic, fluffy-yet-crispy hoagie bread."

You can find Grinder at 656 Peterson Rd. in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Check out LoveFood's full list of amazing sub sandwich shops.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.