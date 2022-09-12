This Is The Best Milkshake In North Carolina

Summer may be drawing to a close, but there are still times you may need to cool down in the warm temperatures outside or you simply want a sweet pick-me-up to brighten up your day. What better treat is there to enjoy than a milkshake?

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best milkshake in each state, from shakes exploding with chocolate to monster shakes topped with all kinds of candy and whipped cream. According to the site: "Whether you want to escape high temperatures and chill out or you want to share a romantic dessert with a loved one, these milkshake establishments deserve a place on your bucket list."

According to the list, Corbett's Burger and Soda Bar in Cary serves up the best milkshake in all of North Carolina, with its ever-changing flavor of the month shake giving customer a chance to try something new alongside other specialty flavors like Cheerwine, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Huckleberry and more.

Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar is located at 126 Kilmayne Drive in Cary.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best milkshake in the state:

"A milkshake can make any meal better, and Corbett's Burger and Soda Bar offers up wholesome takes on this classic. With rotating options that include most candies and ice cream flavors, you can't go wrong with any choice of shake here. Whether you need a drink with your burger or just want a nice dessert, Corbett's can fill the milkshake-shaped hole in your life."

Check out the full report on Eat This, Not That! to see the best milkshake in each state.